Staff at the Octon-based crematorium and funeral directors are asking local businesses and organisations, community groups, and residents to donate Easter eggs or other chocolate gifts by Tuesday, April 4 in time for delivery to the Hinge Centre ahead of the Easter weekend.

The two businesses first launched their annual Easter egg appeal several years ago to help distribute gifts to those in need in the local community.

Jonathan Spalding, business leader at East Riding Crematorium, and Victoria Barton, business leader at Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for people supported by the Hinge Centre.

The Easter eggs can be donated at the crematorium or Ernest Brigham, 51 St John Street.

“We ask that all donations are dropped off to us at East Riding Crematorium on Octon Cross Road, Langtoft, or Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors at 51 St John Street in Bridlington between 9am and 5pm by Tuesday, April 4.

“Dignity colleagues across the country will help bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we’d like to do the same in our local area.”

