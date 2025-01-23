East Riding Crematorium at Octon, near Bridlington, set to begin upgrade project

East Riding Crematorium.

East Riding Crematorium, which is based at Octon, is set to begin a major improvement project next month designed to enhance environmental sustainability while maintaining the highest standards of care.

Central to the upgrades is the introduction of a new cremator and an advanced filtration system, which will reduce gas consumption by up to 70%.

The work will be carried out behind the scenes, ensuring that all services continue completely uninterrupted.

Jonathan Spalding, business leader at the crematorium, said: “Our priority has always been to provide compassionate care to the families we serve.

"These upgrades will help us maintain our exceptional service.

"We are working hard to ensure that changes are carried out smoothly and with minimal disruption.

"I’d like to reassure everyone that services will continue as normal, and all work will take place behind the scenes.”