East Riding Crematorium offers memorial tree to honour loved ones on Mothers Day
As Mothering Sunday approaches, the crematorium have once again placed their Memorial Tree in the Book of Remembrance Room.
The crematorium, located in Octon, often do something special for those who struggle with national holidays such as Christmas, Valentines Day and Mother’s Day.
Visitors have the opportunity to remember their mothers and parental figures who have passed away by writing a handwritten message on a flower tag provided by the crematorium.
These floral tags can then be placed on the Memorial Tree alongside other messages of love, celebration and remembrance.
Those wanting to place a memorial flower tag can do so anytime until Sunday March 10, flower tags and pens are located next to the tree.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/eastridingcrematorium for further information.