East Riding Crematorium offers memorial tree to honour loved ones on Mothers Day

East Riding Crematorium is offering special memorial flower tags for Mother's Day.

As Mothering Sunday approaches, the crematorium have once again placed their Memorial Tree in the Book of Remembrance Room.

The crematorium, located in Octon, often do something special for those who struggle with national holidays such as Christmas, Valentines Day and Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors have the opportunity to remember their mothers and parental figures who have passed away by writing a handwritten message on a flower tag provided by the crematorium.

These floral tags can then be placed on the Memorial Tree alongside other messages of love, celebration and remembrance.

Those wanting to place a memorial flower tag can do so anytime until Sunday March 10, flower tags and pens are located next to the tree.