East Riding Crematorium offers people chance to send 'Letters to Heaven' on Valentine's Day

The 'Letters to Heaven' post box in the Memorial Gardens

A message on the crematorium’s Facebook page highlighted a special post box, installed in the cemetary grounds, which enables those who have lost a loved one the opportunity to send them a message at any time of year.

The Facebook post read: “Valentine’s Day can be so difficult when you have lost a loved one.

"When others write cards and leave messages for their husbands, wives, partners and family members, buy gifts and spend the day together, some people will be struggling on their own.

“This is one of the reasons why we have installed our “Letters to Heaven” post box at East Riding Crematorium.

“Located in the memorial gardens, accessible to all, please feel free to write that letter, pen that poem, or scribble that little love note, then pop it in our letter box.

“Not only on Valentine’s Day, but on any day.