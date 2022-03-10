East Riding households urged to set up council tax direct debit to receive Government’s £150 energy rebate

Councillor John Holtby.

The Government has announced a package of support to help households with rising energy bills, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.

This includes a £150 council tax rebate payment for most households that are liable for council tax in bands A to D in England.

For households who pay their council tax by direct debit where East Riding of Yorkshire Council has received a recent payment by this method, the £150 can be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Households across the East Riding are being urged to set up council tax direct debit to receive the Government’s £150 energy rebate.

Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are urging households who do not pay by direct debit to set one up today, this is the simplest and easiest way to allow the council to pay your £150 council tax energy rebate. To set up a direct debit online you will need your council tax account number.

“If you do not have this to hand you will receive your new 2022/23 bill shortly which contains this information. Set up your direct debit at www.eastriding.gov.uk/ctdd.