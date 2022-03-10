East Riding households urged to set up council tax direct debit to receive Government’s £150 energy rebate
Households across the East Riding are being urged to set up council tax direct debit to receive the Government’s £150 energy rebate.
The Government has announced a package of support to help households with rising energy bills, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.
This includes a £150 council tax rebate payment for most households that are liable for council tax in bands A to D in England.
For households who pay their council tax by direct debit where East Riding of Yorkshire Council has received a recent payment by this method, the £150 can be paid directly into their bank accounts.
Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are urging households who do not pay by direct debit to set one up today, this is the simplest and easiest way to allow the council to pay your £150 council tax energy rebate. To set up a direct debit online you will need your council tax account number.
“If you do not have this to hand you will receive your new 2022/23 bill shortly which contains this information. Set up your direct debit at www.eastriding.gov.uk/ctdd.
“If you do not set up a direct debit, the council will contact you in April requesting that you complete an application form.”