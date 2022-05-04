East Riding Leisure centres set to take part in International Learn to Swim Week

East Riding Leisure centres will be offering the chance to win a free block of children’s and adults’ lessons. Photo submitted

East Riding Leisure will be showcasing the reasons why learning to swim is so important throughout the week, with activities and themes highlighted during the week-long campaign.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Swimming is a life skill, and East Riding Leisure offer lessons for all ages from children through to adults, in addition to disability swimming lessons.

“Swimming not only builds confidence and coordination, but also improves fitness levels.

“East Riding Leisure offer free casual swimming whilst on swimming lessons – offering great value, as well as teaching a skill that could save your life.”