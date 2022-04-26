East Riding Leisure centres start campaign to recruit more lifeguards

All East Riding Leisure centres currently have vacancies for full time, part time or casual staff and are particularly interested in people who are available to work during the day. Photo submitted

All its centres currently have vacancies for full time, part time or casual staff and are particularly interested in people who are available to work during the day.

The organisation welcomes qualified applicants, as well as those with no prior experience in pool safety.

Those interested must either have, or have registered for, the National Pool Lifeguard Qualification. The prerequisites for the course are being over 16 years old, and being able to demonstrate swimming ability.

After passing the qualification, individuals will be able to work as a lifeguard.

A lifeguard’s role is to monitor customers in the pool, ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable experience but also to be vigilant and ready to intervene when necessary. Lifeguards may even save someone’s life if they are in trouble.

Adrian Walters, health and wellbeing facilities manager, said: “Lifeguards are the backbone of our service. We cannot open our pools without them and they play a leading role in ensuring that our customers have an enjoyable and safe experience.”

Cllr Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture and leisure assets, said: “Lifeguards are vital to pool safety and do an incredible job protecting the public at pools across the East Riding.

“I encourage all those interested in becoming a lifeguard to contact East Riding Leisure and find out more about this exciting opportunity.”