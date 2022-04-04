East Riding Libraries set to host Easter Storytimes and Bounce and Rhyme sessions

For younger children aged three and under there are ‘Bounce and Rhyme’ sessions whilst for children aged four to eight many libraries will also be running ‘Peter Rabbit: The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt’.

For younger children aged three and under there are ‘Bounce and Rhyme’ sessions whilst for children aged four to eight many libraries will also be running ‘Peter Rabbit: The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt’. Both will be an opportunity to come along and enjoy the story, take part in fun activities, and try and find all the Easter Egg pictures hidden around the library.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Our East Riding Libraries Easter events are always popular, and are a great way for families with children to enjoy the school holidays. It’s great that we are able to put on such a wide range of events again this year.”

All the events and sessions are free of charge but booking in advance is needed at some locations.