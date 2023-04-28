The Collecting for Jackie scheme helps those in need across the East Riding, providing free period products at a number of libraries and customer service centres.

It is estimated that more than 137,000 children in the UK miss school because of period poverty every year, with one in ten girls unable to afford to buy period products.

Hannah Gibbs, librarian and creator of the Collecting for Jackie scheme, said: “Period poverty is a huge issue in the UK and affects thousands of people every day.

Visitors to East Riding libraries can tell staff they are “collecting a parcel for Jackie" to receive free period products in a discreet bag.

“So many people in our communities are struggling currently and it’s important to make sure they know we are here to help.

“Essentials that some people don’t even think about can make a huge difference to those in need. We want people to know that no matter what, we’ll be here to offer support when they need it.”

Michelle Bravey, culture and information facilities manager, said: “We’re proud to offer the Collecting for Jackie scheme at East Riding libraries and customer service centres.

“This scheme is a lifeline to many people in our communities. It’ll make a huge difference and allow those affected by period poverty to gain help without fear of judgement.”

They will be offered short, optional questionnaire to specify the products they need. Once filled in, a plain, discreet bag containing the specified products will be given.

