East Riding Libraries to host Autumn half term storytime events and activities

The events, which will run until Saturday, 29 October, are held at various East Riding libraries and multi-service centres.

Children aged three and under can look forward to a Halloween reading of the book A Cold Dark Night, whilst children aged four to eight can enjoy a reading of Bumps in the Night, at various library locations. Both involve craft activities, searching for missing items around the library and lots of fun!

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Storytimes are a fantastic way for families to spend their half term together at these ever-popular events and sessions!

“They vary for different ages, so children of all ages can get stuck in with the fun craft activities on offer – with a little help from family members!”

All events and sessions are free of charge however some will require booking in advance.