East Riding Libraries to host events with ArtERY Live in Bridlington this autumn
A new partnership has been launched with ArtERY Live to bring live performances to East Riding Libraries.
ArtERY Live brings the best in live performance, including dance, drama, music, and poetry into the East Riding every year and for the first time, East Riding Libraries will be welcoming these performers into their venues.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries, and customer services, said : “We are excited to announce this partnership and offer the chance for our library customers and residents to see some fantastic live events, with something on offer for 3-year-olds up to 103 year olds!”
Events will include:
North Bridlington Library on Friday, September 23 at 7pm: Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman – This celebrated partnership of “one of the UK’s most staggering and influential acoustic guitarists” with “the doyenne of Irish harpers” has presented its unique musical vision in twenty-two countries on five continents to venues ranging from the tiniest of village halls to palaces in Kyoto and Istanbul, London’s Barbican and Sydney Town Hall.
Bridlington Central Library on Thurday, October 6 at 11am: Little Seeds Music - a musical experience to remember with David Gibb’s Family Jukebox. Join David and his magical musical Jukebox on a trip through his hilarious and often surreal imagination, where wolves roam the school corridors, dragons live under the bed and teddy bears dance the night away at the disco.
To see what is on offer this season visit : https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/
Ticket prices range from free to £6, dependent on the show. Tickets must be pre-booked and are expected to be snapped up quickly.