East Riding Minecrafters needed to make their mark on history via Archiverse

Young Minecrafters can visit a Minecraft world called the Archiverse, where they can build an object, place or person that represents their experience of the pandemic, or if they fancy themselves as more of a writer, have a go at documenting their experiences in a ‘book and quill’.

The centrepiece of the Archiverse world features a fully-explorable reconstruction of the Treasure House in Beverley.

Each built or written creation will be archived as part of the East Riding Archives’ digital collections, and preserved for the benefit of future generations to tell the story of the pandemic in the region.

Minecrafters will be able to play online in multiplayer, or download the Archiverse map onto their device to participate privately. East Riding Archives will also be delivering a series of exciting events, providing further opportunities to contribute to the project.

Hannah Stamp, Archivist and Project Lead, says: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to contribute their experiences to the history of the East Riding. Their creations will become part of the permanent historical record preserved alongside documents up to 800 years old.”