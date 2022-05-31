East Riding of Yorkshire Council fund helps support Platinum Jubilee community events in the Bridlington area

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Jubilee projects in this area that managed to secure funding included Bridlington Town Council’s popular commemorative coins initiative for primary school children.

Parish councils at Atwick, Barmston and Fraisthorpe, Beeford, Bempton, Bewholme, Boynton, Burton Fleming, Flamborough, Grindale, Kilham, Langtoft, Lissett and Ulrome, North Frodingham, Rudston, Thwing and Octon, and Foston also benefitted from the fund.

Earlier this year, the council’s Rural Policy and Partnership team created a new small grant fund to support communities across the East Riding which were planning to organise celebratory activities on or around The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

All parish and town councils in the East Riding were eligible to apply to the community fund for a grant of up to £500.

They could apply in partnership with other groups or organisations, such as schools or village hall associations.