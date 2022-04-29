East Riding of Yorkshire Council ‘has paid £150 energy rebate to 65,000 households so far’

Eligible residents living in the East Riding who are not direct debit payers should have received or will soon receive a letter through the post inviting them to complete an online application form for the rebate on the council’s website.

Earlier this week, the council began processing payments to eligible residents who pay their council tax by direct debit.

An additional estimated 35,000 households who pay by direct debit will receive their £150 rebate from May onwards, depending on when the council received a successful payment from their account, and dependent on what day of the month the direct debit is paid.

Those who cancel their direct debit before the council has received a payment will not get paid the rebate automatically and will receive a letter advising what steps they need to take.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible residents living in the East Riding who are not direct debit payers should have received or will soon receive a letter through the post inviting them to complete an online application form for the rebate on the council’s website. Pre-payment checks will be made prior to payment.

Around 5,000 customers have completed the application form and provided their bank details, and they should receive their payments from May onwards providing the account can be verified.

Eligible households who have yet to receive their letters should wait until they arrive through the post, and are politely being asked not to get in touch with the council’s contact team before then, as the team is dealing with a significant number of calls.

Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council with responsibility for corporate services, said: “Distributing funding to support households who are struggling with their energy costs is extremely important. However, this is a significant and complex piece of work and the council is working hard to process payments as quickly as possible.”