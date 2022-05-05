East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Jonathan Owen pays tribute to ‘hugely respected’ Chad Chadwick

Councillor Chad Chadwick 'represented in Bridlington at every opportunity, working tirelessly for their benefit'.

Cllr Jonathan Owen said his Conservative colleague Cllr Chadwick was a brilliant ward member and mentor to younger members, including himself after first being elected.

The leader’s comments come after Cllr Chadwick died aged 79, just weeks before his 80th birthday.

Cllr Chadwick was first elected in 1991 to the then East Yorkshire Borough Council, the authority which existed before the creation of East Riding Council in 1996.

He served on the council’s planning, children’s and other committees and was chairman, the East Riding equivalent of mayor, from 2012 to 2013.

Cllr Chadwick represented Bridlington North ward and supported the regeneration of the town, including the Station Plaza and Garrison Square projects.

His wife Margaret was also an East Riding councillor and served as chairman from 2018 to 2019, and he served as her consort.

Cllr Owen said: “Myself and colleague councillors of all political persuasions were saddened at the recent death of long standing East Riding Councillor Chad Chadwick.

“He was a hugely respected member of the Conservative group and stood up for the residents he represented in Bridlington at every opportunity, working tirelessly for their benefit.

“He was vastly experienced and over the years had sat on many committees and groups with probably the best attendance record of any councillor.

“Even when too ill to attend in person in recent weeks, Chad linked into our meetings on Zoom and contributed.

“His experience, contribution, and wise counsel will be greatly missed as will his skills at encouraging and helping newly elected members.

“He spent a year as chairman of the council, a role he relished and fulfilled with his usual charm and professionalism.