East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s heartfelt tribute to Bridlington councillor Chad Chadwick

Cllr Chad Chadwick 'was a brilliant ward member and mentor to younger members'.

Cllr Jonathan Owen said his Conservative colleague Cllr Chadwick was a brilliant ward member and mentor to younger members, including himself after first being elected.

He added he and his input on council committees would be missed.

The leader’s comments come after Cllr Chadwick died aged 79, just weeks before his 80th birthday.

Chad Chadwick's wife Margaret was also an East Riding councillor and served as chairman from 2018 to 2019, and he served as her consort.

His death is understood to have come after he was diagnosed with liver cancer which he was receiving treatment for until he passed away.

Cllr Chadwick was first elected in 1991 to the then East Yorkshire Borough Council, the authority which existed before the creation of East Riding Council in 1996.

He served on the council’s planning, children’s and other committees and was chairman, the East Riding equivalent of mayor, from 2012 to 2013.

Cllr Chadwick represented Bridlington North ward and supported the regeneration of the town, including the Station Plaza and Garrison Square projects.

Cllr Owen said Cllr Chadwick fulfilled all his duties as a council member brilliantly.

The leader said: “We’ll really miss him because he’s done so much over the years, his death is just really sad.

“His attendance at meetings was second to none, even after he was diagnosed he was still able to come to his committee meetings thanks to Zoom.

“He always put himself forward for roles at every opportunity but he never pushed himself to front.

“When I was a younger councillor he was someone I always listened to, I remember the former leader Steve Parnaby always listened to what he had to say as well.

“He paid tribute to the NHS for the treatment he received when I last spoke to him and he was coming to meetings just days before he died.

“He was one of the features of the council, he’d been there for such a long time and what I remember is just the accumulation of great things he said and his contribution to the East Riding and to politics.

“He loved the role and he was a great mentor to our younger members.”