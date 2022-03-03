East Riding of Yorkshire Council ‘willing to offer Ukrainian refugees sanctuary’

East Riding of Yorkshire Council chairman, Cllr Nigel Wilkinson, said the authority wanted to see an end to the blood shed and for Russian troops to leave Ukraine.

The chairman added the council was willing to offer refugees sanctuary in the East Riding and would do everything within its current powers to help.

It comes as the death toll among civilians is thought to have surpassed 2,000 since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, February 24, according to Ukrainian emergency services estimates.

UN estimates put the number of people displaced by the conflict at around 800,000, with about 7m thought to be under threat of being forced to leave their homes.

Cllr Wilkinson said the council would support those affected during a distressing time.

The chairman said: “East Riding Council is deeply saddened by the act of senseless and unwarranted war being waged by Russia upon Ukraine.

“We condemn such horrendous acts of war and call for all hostilities and blood shed to cease immediately and for the withdrawal of all invading forces from Ukraine.

“We are supporting Ukraine and are prepared to offer all the support we can within our current powers, including helping those who may have to leave their home country in order to find safety in our area.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight through this difficult and unbearable time.