East Riding residents are being consulted over proposed changes to public space protection orders – find out how to have your say here

Members of the public are being invited to take part in a consultation and give their views on the proposed changes to the public space protection orders.

In 2016, East Riding of Yorkshire Council introduced 168 public space protection orders, one to cover every parish in the East Riding, to replace dog control orders, no drinking zones and gating orders.

By law, the council is required to review these orders every three years and as part of the current review, members of the public are being invited to take part in a consultation and give their views on the proposed changes to the orders in some areas of the East Riding

The majority of PSPO orders will remain the same but the areas the proposed changes will affect are: Barmby Moor; Beverley; Bishop Wilton; Bridlington; Easington; Hessle; Hornsea; Kilham; Kirk Ella and West Ella; Langtoft; Market Weighton; Newbald; Pockington; Sigglesthorne; Tickton and Routh; Wetwang.

The proposed changes are due to come into effect on 1 September, 2022 and will run until 31 August, 2025.

Councillor David Elvidge, portfolio holder for community empowerment and voluntary sector at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “While the majority of the orders will remain the same, I’m encouraging residents, businesses and community groups who live in the areas above to have a look at the proposed changes and let the council know their views.”

The draft variations to the orders can be found by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour

People wanting to leave their comments and views can do so by going to https://consultation.eastriding.gov.uk/s/APSPO22/ but must do so no later than 15 July, 2022.

Click here for the draft variations.