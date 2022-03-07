East Riding residents asked to take part in survey and help shape the future of housing

The survey will help the council to build a picture of the need for homes across the East Riding.

The views are important to to the council as the information people provide will help it build a comprehensive picture of the need for homes in this area.

The East Riding Housing Needs Survey, which is open until Friday, April 22, will allow the council to capture a high quality and realistic view of the pressures which residents might be facing.

A council spokesman said: “You may have concerns about whether you would be able to afford a new home or you may live in a home that’s too large or small for your needs.

“It may be that you have a family member who wants to move out and start living by themselves but hasn’t yet been able to do so. Equally, you may be happy in your current home but we would still like to hear from you.

“The information we gather from this survey will feed into a project which will allow the council to establish the level of housing need in our area.

“The evidence will support policies to be set out in the East Riding Local Plan which is currently being updated and will provide valuable evidence when planning applications are reviewed with reference to the type, tenure and general mix of a housing development.

“The survey can be accessed by the weblink www.tinyurl.com/22HNSS.