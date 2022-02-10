East Riding residents face 3.99% council tax increase after agreement at a special full meeting today

Councillors have agreed to increase the council tax charge by 3.99%.

The increase will see a Band D bill rise to £1,616.79 while a Band A property household will pay £1,077.86.

A Band H property will have a charge of £3,233.58 for 2022/23 – up by £124.06.

The new banding costs are:

○ Band A – £1,077.86 – a rise of £41.35

○ Band B – £1,257.50 – a rise of £48.24

○ Band C – £1,437.15 – a rise of £55.14

○ Band D – £1,616.79 – a rise of £62.03

○ Band E – £1,976.08 – a rise of £75.82

○ Band F – £2,335.36 – a rise of £89.60

○ Band G – £2,694.65 – a rise of £103.38

○ Band H – £3,233.58 – a rise of £124.06

At a special full council meeting, councillors voted to increase the general part of the council tax bill by 1.99% and to increase by a further 2% for adult social care.

Recognising the growing cost of adult social care, the Government has allowed those local authorities with adult social care responsibilities that didn’t use the full permitted increase to council tax for adult social care last year to carry forward the unused increase to this year.

The council has therefore brought forward its unused 1% as part of this year’s increase to help fund the largest increase to adult social care ongoing costs that it has faced in any single year.

This money will help to support the recruitment and retention of essential care workers for vulnerable people across the area.

The council’s part of the council tax bill will result in a monthly increase of £5.17 for Band D properties but there are also additional charges to be taken into account from Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service as well as town and parish councils, which are determined separately.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also put a strain on the council’s finances and savings of £7.4million need to be made from the 2022/23 budget, not only to absorb that impact but also to meet the growing costs of delivering services.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council revealed that net spending requirements could increase by £57million over the next four years as a result of forecast budget pressures of £90million, off-set by savings of £33million.

Cllr Owen said: “This budget is a positive move forward, in uncertain times, to protect services, support our care markets, support the economy but above all to work more closely with our communities.

“I look forward to developing our climate change strategies, accelerating previous commitments around affordable housing provision, progressing our ambition for the Wolds to be an area of outstanding natural beauty, bringing a fusion plant to Goole and progressing our devolution plans with the Government.