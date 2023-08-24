Giveaways will take place on Saturday 9 September from 10am at the council’s depot at Carnaby Industrial Estate and also at Driffield Showground, Kelleythorpe, on Wednesday, September 20 from 4pm.

Around 6,500 bags of compost – 75 tonnes – will be handed out free to local residents over nine events held across the East Riding between September 5 to 20.

The increase is as a result of the popularity of the giveaways events held in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giveaways will take place on Saturday 9 September from 10am at the council’s depot at Carnaby Industrial Estate and also at Driffield Showground, Kelleythorpe, on Wednesday, September 20 from 4pm.

As normal, residents are invited to drive along to their nearest event, where two bags of compost will be placed into their car boots by council staff.

Residents are asked not to queue at the venues beforehand or they may be turned away for safety reasons.

The compost being given away is made up entirely from the garden and food waste which East Riding residents recycle in their brown bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “The compost giveaways we held in May proved to be so popular that we’ve upped the amount this time to make sure we can cope with the demand.