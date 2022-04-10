East Riding residents urged to be prepared regarding NHS services during Easter

GP practices and most pharmacies will be closed on Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Monday (April 18).

Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) and out of hours GP services across the East Riding of Yorkshire will remain open.

An NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG spokesperson said: “Make sure you are prepared for the bank holiday, check your medicine supply, and order any required repeat prescriptions in good time.

“If you need to access GP services on the bank holidays, out of hours appointments are available by contacting your GP if you live in Hull and East Riding.

“In addition, in the East Riding of Yorkshire appointments are also available through The Improving Access Service on 01482 458262 – open Friday 6.30pm to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8.30am to 2.30pm and bank holiday Monday 8.30am to noon.

“For urgent medical advice please use the NHS 111 online service (http://111.nhs.uk). If you cannot get online, call 111 If you are in a serious or life-threatening emergency call 999.

“UTCs can treat minor ailments such as cuts, burns and suspected fractures, with no appointment necessary.”