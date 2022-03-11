East Riding selected for pilot to shape design of neighbourhoods – delivering more beautiful, sustainable and liveable communities

Housing Minister Stuart Andrew said he wants to give local people, including those in the East Riding, power over what their neighbourhoods look like.

As part of the government’s plans to level up for communities across the country, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been awarded £160,000 to help residents set their own standards for design in their local area, which could include architecture, building materials, standards for sustainability and street layout.

Under the proposals, East Riding of Yorkshire Council will produce a design code covering the whole authority, with a particular focus on guidance around flood mitigation in the areas most at risk.

Design codes are a collection of design principles that will guide local areas to deliver more beautiful, sustainable and liveable places and communities – such as specifying the use of local building materials or deciding the layout of streets.

Housing Minister, Stuart Andrew MP, said: “We want to give local people, including those in the East Riding, power over what their neighbourhoods look like and make sure all new developments enhance their surroundings and preserve local character and identity.

“Whether that’s choosing red brick for new buildings in our industrial heartland cities or choosing to set standards for sustainability for newbuild homes, our Pathfinder Programme will help turn visions of greener, more beautiful homes and places into standards which developers adhere to.”

Councillor Claire Homes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is really great news that the East Riding has been chosen by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to take part in this pilot scheme and it also reflects the hard work and dedication of the council’s planning department that we are just one of 25 areas selected to be involved.