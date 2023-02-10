News you can trust since 1882
East Riding Voluntary Action Services in Bridlington to merge with Lincolnshire branch to share resources

East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS), based in Bridlington, is set to merge with Voluntary Action North Lincolnshire possibly as soon as April.

By Claudia Bowes
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 1:30pm

ERVAS is a charity which helps support and develop local voluntary sector groups and organisations across the East Riding.

At the groups’ annual general meetings it was unanimously agreed to go ahead with the merger following a vote of members.

The groups have set a date of Saturday, April 1 to work towards the completion of the merger.

ERVAS operates from the Community Hub at 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington.
A spokesperson said: “The trustees of both boards and the staffing teams from both organisations are delighted with the outcome and feel that this provides a great opportunity for the voluntary sector across both areas, bringing additional expertise into one, stronger organisation.

"There is still a lot to do in the meantime and we will update you as appropriate.

"Everything remains business as usual and if you need any support please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] or by calling 01482 871077.”

