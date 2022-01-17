East Riding Voluntary Action Services to host event aimed at Bridlington community groups
East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS) is inviting all the Bridlington groups it has worked with, and new groups, to a local links event next week.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:30 am
The Local-Links – A Focus on Bridlington event will take place online on Tuesday, January 25 between 10am and noon.
An ERVAS spokesperson said: “As we start 2022 and the ERVAS Community Led Local Development Project comes to an end, let’s reflect, have project updates, promote your work and network and look to the future.”
Go to tinyurl.com/3f7m3r65 for more information.
Click here for further details