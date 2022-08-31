East Riding Youth Dance returns for the new term at Bridlington Spa
East Riding Youth Dance programme is returning after the Summer break and looking for new members.
Regular weekly sessions will return at Bridlington Spa, commencing on Monday, September 12.
The term will run for 10 weeks and costs £40 with the Spa-based sessions running on Mondays.
A spokesperson for East Riding Youth Dance said: “These fun, energetic, creative dance sessions are open to children aged 8 to 18. Whether looking for a creative outlet, to keep moving and improve fitness, or just a chance to have fun with friends, these sessions are ideal.
"The term will run for 10 weeks and costs £40, or participants can pay £5 per week at the session. To book a place on the sessions email [email protected]"