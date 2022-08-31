East Riding Youth Dance returns for the new term at Bridlington Spa

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new term will run for 10 weeks and costs £40 with the Spa-based sessions running on Mondays. Photo submitted

Regular weekly sessions will return at Bridlington Spa, commencing on Monday, September 12.

The term will run for 10 weeks and costs £40 with the Spa-based sessions running on Mondays.

A spokesperson for East Riding Youth Dance said: “These fun, energetic, creative dance sessions are open to children aged 8 to 18. Whether looking for a creative outlet, to keep moving and improve fitness, or just a chance to have fun with friends, these sessions are ideal.