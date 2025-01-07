East Whitby Academy due to be closed again after power outage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Whitby Academy is due be closed again tomorrow (Jan 8) due to a power outage.

Reporting on its Facebook page, academy head Simon Smith said today: "I am sorry to say Northern Powergrid have been unable to resolve the problem and school will unfortunately be closed tomorrow.

“They are continuing to work to solve the problem.

"As previously stated we will have contingencies in place to open Thursday.

“Thank you for your patience.

"We really want to be open.”

The academy has been closed today.

Engineers were in school yesterday all day but had reported “quite a significant problem” which meant no heating or ability to cook.