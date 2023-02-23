News you can trust since 1882
East Whitby Academy youngsters plant trees in town as part of Queen’s Green Canopy

Youngsters from East Whitby School showed off their green-fingered skills as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting scheme.

By Duncan Atkins
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:15am

Green Lane Community Connections, a community group based at the Green Lane Centre in Whitby, acquired 420 trees from The Woodland Trust, as part of the scheme, to plant on the east side of town.

Half were planted by volunteers earlier this month and rest have just been planted by years five and six pupils from East Whitby Academy.

The group hopes the trees will eventually make a difference to the local environment and in the struggle against climate change.

Youngsters from East Whitby Academy planting trees.
This will require some ongoing care so anyone interested in volunteering can contact whitbyglcc@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/496052452251599.

Green Lane Community Connections is focused on improving the environment and facilities for east side residents and runs a warm room at the centre on Fridays from 10am to 2pm, everyone welcome.

East Whitby Academy youngsters plant trees in town as part of the Queen's Green Canopy scheme.
