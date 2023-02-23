East Whitby Academy youngsters plant trees in town as part of Queen’s Green Canopy

Green Lane Community Connections, a community group based at the Green Lane Centre in Whitby, acquired 420 trees from The Woodland Trust, as part of the scheme, to plant on the east side of town.

Half were planted by volunteers earlier this month and rest have just been planted by years five and six pupils from East Whitby Academy.

The group hopes the trees will eventually make a difference to the local environment and in the struggle against climate change.

Youngsters from East Whitby Academy planting trees.

This will require some ongoing care so anyone interested in volunteering can contact whitbyglcc@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/496052452251599.

Green Lane Community Connections is focused on improving the environment and facilities for east side residents and runs a warm room at the centre on Fridays from 10am to 2pm, everyone welcome.

