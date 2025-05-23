East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Finalists revealed for this year's annual ceremony

The finalists for the second annual East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards have been announced.

The awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

This event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories.

A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

All of the winners on stage at the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region. We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:

“Helen Jagger, academy manager, learning and development team - NE Lincolnshire Council.

“Katie Rankin, emerging talent and careers manager - Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“Tegan Hinch, supplier collaboration partner, procurement people and place - Santander.

This year's awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 12, at the Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Hull

“Sarah Hebden, emerging talent and careers coordinator - Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“Councillor David Tucker, Deputy Leader of East Riding Council.

“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in East Yorkshire.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, June 12, at the Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Hull.

Guests at the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by the Mercure Hotel, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.

The spokesperson added: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across East Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.

“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.

“Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of East Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”

Here are the 2025 finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Alec White, Hobson & Porter.

James Seymour, Bright Blue Foods Ltd.

Jazzmin Smith, Kingston Modular Systems.

Jordan Casey, KWL.

Lewis Rojahn, Intertech Contracts UK.

Luca McDougal, Cranswick plc.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Aleksandra Wandoch, Swift Group.

Angel Doherty, Swift Group.

Ethan Moorhouse, Severfield.

Jack Jefferson, JC Services & Sons.

Keira Laws, Arco Limited.

Kyle Donegan, BAE Systems.

Oliver Scott, Arco.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

To be announced.

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cranswick

Brett Thompson, Arco.

Greg Barnes-Tee, BAE Systems.

Lucy Dale, Cranswick plc.

Oliver O'Loughlin, Spencer Group.

Tom O'Loughlin, Spencer Group.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

To be announced.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by First Intuition

Brett Thompson, Arco.

Keira Laws, Arco Limited.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Aleksandra Wandoch, Swift Group.

Angel Doherty, Swift Group.

Chelsie Templeman, Swift Group.

Freddie Mills, Cranswick PLC.

James Rowan, BAE Systems.

James Seymour, Bright Blue Foods Ltd.

Construction Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Hudson Contract

Alec Whitem, Hobson and Porter.

Jack Jefferson, JC Services and Sons.

Jazzmin Smith, Kingston Modular Systems.

Jordan Casey, KWL.

Lewis Rojahn, Intertech Contracts UK.

Mark Makejev, D&D Decorators.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by BAE Systems

Brett Thompson, Arco.

Ethan Jagger, Cranswick plc.

Mentor of the Year

Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition.

James Leggat, BAE Systems.

Oliver Rial, Swift Group.

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

Amanda Skinner, Hull Training and Adult Education.

Dan Howard, Lifetime.

First Intuition.

Hudson Contract Ltd.

Reds10.

SME Employer of the Year

Hobson and Porter.

Intertech Contracts UK.

Large Employer of the Year

Arco Ltd.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

KWL (Kingstown Works Ltd).

Severfield.

Swift Group.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, sponsored by Yorkshire Water

Bishop Burton College.

First Intuition.

HBTC - Hull Business Training Centre.

Hull Training and Adult Education.

Lifetime Training Ltd.

For more details about the event, visit www.eyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

For more information about presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected].