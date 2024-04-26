East Yorkshire coast housebuilder 'really proud' to be rated five stars for 15 years in a row

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received a five star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual customer satisfaction survey.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received the maximum five star rating in a costumer satisfaction survey for 15 years in a row. Photo courtesy of Barratt Developments.Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received the maximum five star rating in a costumer satisfaction survey for 15 years in a row. Photo courtesy of Barratt Developments.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received the maximum five star rating in a costumer satisfaction survey for 15 years in a row. Photo courtesy of Barratt Developments.

It has received the top five star rating from its customers for 15 years in a row.

The number of stars awarded is based on customer responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?”. Over 90% of Barratt customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the biggest surveys of its kind in the country being completed by 60,000+ new homeowners. The star rating system was developed to show customers which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality.

"For a company to achieve five star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Development Yorkshire East, commented: “To be rated as a five star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us to a friend.”

Barratt Developments currently has a range of quality new homes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, including St Johns View in Cayton; Abbey View in Whitby and The Sands in Bridlington.

Visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/campaigns/5-star/ for further information.

Related topics:East YorkshireDaniel SmithWhitbyBridlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.