East Yorkshire coast housebuilder 'really proud' to be rated five stars for 15 years in a row

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has received the maximum five star rating in a costumer satisfaction survey for 15 years in a row. Photo courtesy of Barratt Developments.

The number of stars awarded is based on customer responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?”. Over 90% of Barratt customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

The HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the biggest surveys of its kind in the country being completed by 60,000+ new homeowners. The star rating system was developed to show customers which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality.

"For a company to achieve five star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Development Yorkshire East, commented: “To be rated as a five star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of.

"It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us to a friend.”

Barratt Developments currently has a range of quality new homes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, including St Johns View in Cayton; Abbey View in Whitby and The Sands in Bridlington.