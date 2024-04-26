East Yorkshire coast housebuilder 'really proud' to be rated five stars for 15 years in a row
It has received the top five star rating from its customers for 15 years in a row.
The number of stars awarded is based on customer responses to the question: “Would you recommend your builder to a friend?”. Over 90% of Barratt customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.
The HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey is one of the biggest surveys of its kind in the country being completed by 60,000+ new homeowners. The star rating system was developed to show customers which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.
Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “Over recent years there has been a huge industry focus on service and quality.
"For a company to achieve five star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer.”
Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Development Yorkshire East, commented: “To be rated as a five star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of.
"It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90% of our customers to say they would recommend us to a friend.”
Barratt Developments currently has a range of quality new homes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, including St Johns View in Cayton; Abbey View in Whitby and The Sands in Bridlington.
Visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/campaigns/5-star/ for further information.
