East Yorkshire Councillor calls for crack down on vape usage after Bridlington raids seize 3,000 illicit vapes

An East Yorkshire councillor has called for an in-depth probe into the potential dangers and growing use of vapes – particularly among children – following raids in Bridlington to seize illicit products.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Disruption raids carried out by Trading Standards officers on premises in Goole, Bridlington, Driffield, Beverley and Withernsea have led to the seizure of 3,000 illicit vapes.

Conservative Councillor Dave Tucker said more money was needed to continue these raids, and to allow for testing to determine just how dangerous vapes may be.

The plea comes after a shocking Public Health Team poll carried out locally among 11-17 year-olds.

Cllr Tucker said vapes can be used to help people quit smoking, but their use must be balanced by the potential harm caused in creating an environment where children see vaping as normal and safe.
The study found 1 in 3 had tried vaping while 1 in 10 were vaping regularly.

Cllr Tucker highlighted the action already being taken by the council to combat underage vaping – including the development of a tool for use in local schools, allowing teachers to talk about the myths and realities of vapes.

Schools are also set to be visited by the East Yorkshire stop smoking service, to offer help and support for young people over the age of 12 who vape or smoke cigarettes.

He said: “Vapes can be used to help people quit smoking, but their use must be balanced by the potential harm caused in creating an environment where children see vaping as normal and safe. It is not, it is an addiction to nicotine.”

He added the council will continue to lobby central Government for more robust control over the sale, use, and disposal of nicotine vapes.

