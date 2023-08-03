News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

East Yorkshire Foodbank helps people in need claim more than half a million pounds in benefits

New benefits worth more than £500,000 have been claimed by local people in the first year of a financial inclusion project at East Yorkshire Foodbank.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
David Bird, chair of East Yorkshire Foodbank, said “This is making a huge difference to people’s lives."David Bird, chair of East Yorkshire Foodbank, said “This is making a huge difference to people’s lives."
David Bird, chair of East Yorkshire Foodbank, said “This is making a huge difference to people’s lives."

The food bank has been inviting staff from Citizens Advice to help their clients navigate the benefits system, which can often be challenging.

The food bank, which operates at six locations in the area including at the Community Hub on Marshall Avenue in Bridlington, helps people facing food poverty across the county through the provision of three-day emergency food parcels.

Read More
New PIP claimants in Scarborough, Ryedale and Bridlington can now apply online
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the year to March 31, food was distributed to make 98,000 meals. April to June 2023 figures show the need is growing further, by another 10%.

Most Popular

David Bird, chair of East Yorkshire Foodbank, an independent registered charity, said “This is making a huge difference to people’s lives.

"We are delighted so many clients have been helped to claim these benefits to which they are entitled.

"We want to see people have the money to feed their families.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Citizens Advice manager Stacey Ullyott thanked the advisors, saying that they had reached people who did not know they were eligible for certain benefits or didn’t know how to make a successful claim.

The success of the project means that it will now be funded for a further two years by the Trussell Trust.

Currently donations of food received are only half of what is needed each month.

To make a donation to keep the food bank running visit: https://eastyorkshire.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/

Related topics:Citizens AdviceBridlingtonTrussell Trust