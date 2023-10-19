News you can trust since 1882
East Yorkshire lottery ticket holder 'sadly missed out' on their once in a lifetime prize of £1 million

The National Lottery have announced that the £1,000,000 unclaimed prize, won by a ticket holder in East Yorkshire, has now expired.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST
One not so lucky person in the East Riding has missed out on a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1,000,000.

The special EuroMillions draw took place on April 21, with an incredible 20 millionaires made in one night. However, one of the lucky winners did not claim their prize.

The winning ticket worth £1 million remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place, which means it has now expired.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in the East Riding of Yorkshire and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Wednesday, October 18.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“However, this prize is the only one of the 20 from the special EuroMillions draw that has now expired, and this money will now add to the £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days (about six months) from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Visit https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/unclaimed-prizes to see all the major National Lottery prizes which are currently unclaimed.

