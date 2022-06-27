East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight gives his support to Drowning Prevention Week aims

Sir Greg Knight MP (centre) is pictured with the Royal Life Saving Society team during the ‘Drowning Prevention Week’ event at the House of Commons. Photo submitted

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight joined the RLSS UK CEO and charity director Lee Heard, lifeguards, Olympian Professor Greg Whyte OBE, Paralympian Ellie Robinson MBE, and other Parliamentarians to discuss the importance of spreading water safety awareness, as well as what practical steps can be taken to address the issue.

At the event, Sir Greg saw this guidance first-hand, including how to use throw safety lines, how to respect bodies of water, and also checked out the cutting-edge equipment that is now being used to keep our shorelines and lakes safer than ever.

The RLSS UK also showed the MP the charity’s brand-new animation aimed at educating parents and their children about water safety and ensuring that families can enjoy the water safely this summer.

Sir Greg said: “We need to heed the message of Drowning Prevention Week, particularly in a tourist area like East Yorkshire.

“During the summer months of June, July and August, when people are on holidays, the most fatalities occur.

“It is vitally important that everyone understands water safety so that they can enjoy the summer and be in and around water, safe in the knowledge that they, and their children, have the skills and understanding about water safety, which could potentially save a life.”