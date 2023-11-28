News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight urges support for ‘Small Business Saturday’

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight is backing ‘Small Business Saturday UK’, a grassroots campaign which encourages consumers to ‘shop local’.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Sir Greg Knight MP buying newspapers at a small shop near Bridlington, served by the store staff Shaaran Moore and Sarah Crowther.Sir Greg Knight MP buying newspapers at a small shop near Bridlington, served by the store staff Shaaran Moore and Sarah Crowther.
Sir Greg Knight MP buying newspapers at a small shop near Bridlington, served by the store staff Shaaran Moore and Sarah Crowther.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

This year, Small Business Saturday is due to take place this weekend, on December 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Greg said: “Since its inception in 2013, the Small Business Saturday campaign has engaged millions of people and has made a real difference to local businesses - consumer spending with small businesses on the Saturday alone has topped over £1 billion in recent years.

Most Popular

“This year there is the opportunity to go even bigger, reaching more people and more small businesses than ever.

“We should champion shopping at smaller retailers throughout the year and not just during the festive season, to recognise their role locally, to keep our small businesses thriving and our local communities vibrant.” Visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com for more information.

Related topics:Greg KnightEast Yorkshire