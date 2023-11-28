East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight urges support for ‘Small Business Saturday’
The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.
This year, Small Business Saturday is due to take place this weekend, on December 2.
Sir Greg said: “Since its inception in 2013, the Small Business Saturday campaign has engaged millions of people and has made a real difference to local businesses - consumer spending with small businesses on the Saturday alone has topped over £1 billion in recent years.
“This year there is the opportunity to go even bigger, reaching more people and more small businesses than ever.
“We should champion shopping at smaller retailers throughout the year and not just during the festive season, to recognise their role locally, to keep our small businesses thriving and our local communities vibrant.” Visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com for more information.