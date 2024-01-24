East Yorkshire photographer wins award for 'heartbreaking' abandoned dog image

The winning image.

Jessica McGovern’s photograph titled ‘Abandoned’ shows a heartbreaking image of a Lurcher left alone in the rain.

It moved judges to tears during the judging process. The compelling photograph not only showcases Jessica McGovern’s talent but also acts as a reminder of the startling record level of neglect and abandoned pets in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica McGovern said: “Winning this title is not just a personal milestone but also a platform to shed light on the fact the UK is at a three-year-high of dogs being neglected and abandoned in some way. Through ‘Abandoned’ I aimed to convey the silent suffering and resilient spirit of these animals.

An East Yorkshire photographer has achieved the prestigious title of Overall International Photographer of the Year 2024 at the Societies of Photographers 20x16 Print Competition, as well as securing the Open Category win for her emotive image of an “abandoned” dog in the rain.

“It’s an honour to have this message recognised on such a grand scale, and I hope that it makes others think about their ability to give these dogs a second chance when they consider adding four paws to their family.”

The annual Societies of Photographers Convention celebrates photography talent across the world. Images are meticulously scored against stringent criteria by internationally renowned judges.

’Abandoned’ not only triumphed within its category, scoring 90+ to fall inside the ‘Oustanding’ range, but also outshone all other category winners to be hailed as the ultimate winning image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Jones, The Societies of Photographers’ CEO, said:“This year we have seen a fantastic range of images and the standard has been exceptional. The Photographer of the Year Awards represent some of the finest images entered into the competition and have competed against some of the world’s best photographers.”

At just 29 years old, Jessica McGovern’s achievement stands as an inspiration to photographers worldwide, showcasing the transformative power of images to evoke emotions and advocate for those without a voice.