Now in its fifth year, the Movement for Good Awards will be gifting more than £1m to nominated charities across East Yorkshire and beyond.

Since the awards began, East Yorkshire residents have submitted more than 1,500 nominations and nine East Yorkshire charities won donations.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running.

East Yorkshire residents can nominate charities in their area for the 'Movement for Good Awards' where charities can win a share of £1m.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

"Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes.

“With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards

represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

“Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

150 winning charities will be announced from June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September.