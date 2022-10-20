East Yorkshire revealed as ‘the road-rage capital of the UK’ following new survey

The research revealed that 100% of the surveyed drivers in the East Riding area said they experienced road rage. Image courtesy of Hey Discount

The unwelcome news for the area’s drivers is among the findings of a nationwide survey conducted by Hey Discount.

The second highest percentage of road rage drivers was the 90% of motorists that get angry in the county of Antrim in Northern Irland.

There is little difference between the number of women and men who said they experience road rage, but men are slightly more likely to lose their temper at the wheel than their female counterparts.

Of all the men polled, 71% had experienced road rage, just 3% more than the female total, while 68% of females asked said they had also experienced road rage.

A spokesman said: “The participants were also asked whether they found their feelings of road rage were amplified when it was a member of the opposite sex causing it.

“The results showed a conclusive no, with 81% of drivers stating their level of road rage was no different towards a male than a female.

“However, the results did find that females are more likely to have increased feelings of road rage towards a man than a man would towards a woman.

“The results of the survey show that younger people are likely to experience road rage much more than their elders, with over three-quarters of all adult drivers under 34 experiencing road rage!

“This is in stark opposition to the generation above them, as less than half of over 54s said they experienced rage on the road.”

The most popular road rage reactions were:

Swearing - 53.4% of surveyed drivers admit to swearing when witnessing bad driving, making it the most common first reaction.

Shouting - this reaction is often used in conjunction with the first, 44.2% of surveyed drivers shout in order to alleviate road rage.

Beeping a horn - 42.6% reported slamming their horn when experiencing road rage, making it the third most common reaction. This less subtle form of road rage could potentially see you hit with a fine if you’re deemed to be “not in full control of a vehicle”.