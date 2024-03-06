Lily Logan, aged 13, from East Yorkshire submitted this photo named 'Dreamy Dally' It features Lily’s Dalmatian dog Rupert having a snooze.

Fourteen animal images taken by talented youngsters aged from six to 18 have been shortlisted for the RSPCA’s photography competition and the winner will be decided by votes cast online by members of the public.

Lily Logan, aged 13, from East Yorkshire, has been shortlisted for her image of her dog Rupert enjoying a nap. Titled ‘Dreamy Dally’ the image shows Dalmatian Rupert deep in sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily said: “This photo stands out to me because it shows his big nose and cute personality!”

In December last year, the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 were announced after being judged by a panel of photographic experts including RSPCA president Chris Packham and industry professionals.

Part two of the competition, the People’s Choice Award, is now live (March 2024). A special online poll enables people to pick their winning photo from a selection of images that entered the Mobile Phone and Devices category featuring three age groups of Under 12s, 12-15s and 16-18 year olds; as well as from the Pet Personalities and Pet Portrait categories.

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and awards judge, said: “We love this part of the awards as it gives the public the chance to get involved and pick their favourite photo. We’ve got some funny, sweet and stunning photos shortlisted and we’re excited to share them. I can’t wait to see the winning photo!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The photos shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award this year showcase some incredibly feel-good images and a range of animals from pets, farm animals to insects. This is a fantastic selection that is bound to make you laugh and say “aww” out loud - so please get voting!”

“We’d urge all budding young photographers to please keep an eye out for the opening of submissions to the competition this year, or you can register your interest now at [email protected] and we’ll send you full information when we launch.

“Reaching our 200th-year is a significant achievement and events like the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards - which shows not only young people’s outstanding photography skills but also a deep love and respect for the animal kingdom - makes us incredibly hopeful that every animal will be protected and cared for over the next 200 years as well.”

The winner of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards People’s Choice category will receive £100 worth of Amazon vouchers and an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting will be open for one week from Tuesday, March 5 closing on Tuesday, March 12, here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5YV32GH.

The winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page on Thursday, March 14.

Entries for the main RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2024 will open on Tuesday, May 7.