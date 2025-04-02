Easter church services for the Bridlington area

Good Friday’s Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starts at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishes at St Oswald’s Church (pictured).

Here is a list of Easter church services in Bridlington and the surrounding area.

OPEN AIR GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE Good Friday at 11am on King Street, outside Boyes – all welcome

SUNRISE SERVICE ON EASTER DAY (Near Ritchies)

Easter Day at 5.45am

CHRIST CHURCH (CofE)

Good Friday at 2pm An Hour at the Cross

Easter Day at 10.30am Family Gathering with Baptisms

Easter Day at 6pm Easter Celebration with Baptisms

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

Good Friday at 10.45am – Morning Worship, Communion, speaker Daniel Grimwade (FIEC)

Easter Day at 10.45am – Easter Day Celebration, speaker Stuart Howarth

EMMANUEL (CofE)

Thursday 17 at 5.30pm – The Last Supper: a meal and service for Maundy Thursday

Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour by the Cross

Good Friday at 7pm – Solo violin concert with Ben Couper – music for Good Friday

Saturday 19, 10am-noon – Easter Holiday Club for primary-aged children – booking essential (07871 194435)

Easter Day at 11am – All-Age Communion

HARBOURSIDE EVANGELICAL

Good Friday at 7pm – Evening Communion Service

Saturday 19, 10am to noon – Egg Rolling, Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating and Coffee Morning

Easter Day at 8am – Communion Breakfast

Easter Day at 10.30am – Morning Service

HOLY TRINITY (CofE)

Palm Sunday at 10.30am – Holy Communion

Tuesday 15th at 2pm – Stations of the Cross

Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Service

Good Friday at 2.00pm – Good Friday Meditation

Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion

PRIORY (CofE)

Palm Sunday at 8am – Holy Communion

Palm Sunday at 10.30am – Parish Communion (Sung Eucharist with our choirs)

Palm Sunday at 6.30pm – Music and readings for Palm Sunday with our choirs

Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and stripping of the altars

Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Liturgy (with choir)

Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church for children & their families (in Church Rooms)

Easter Day at 8am – Holy Communion

Easter Day at 10.30am – Parish Communion (Sung Eucharist with all of our choirs)

Easter Day at 6.30pm – Choral Evensong (with choir)

SALVATION ARMY

Good Friday at 10am to 10.30am – Good Friday Meditation

Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Sunday service

SEWERBY METHODIST

Good Friday at 10am – Celebration of the Passion

Easter Day at 10am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

ST MARK’S WEST HILL (CofE)

Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church

Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Service

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON (Methodist)

Good Friday at 11am – Celebration of the Passion

Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST SEWERBY (CofE)

Good Friday 3pm to 4pm – Good Friday service

Easter Day at 9.30am – Holy Communion for Easter In the Villages

BARMSTON, ALL SAINTS

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Day Holy Communion

BEMPTON, ST MICHAEL

Palm Sunday 10.30am – All Age Service with palms procession and ‘donkey’

Thursday 17 at 7pm – Holy Communion with stripping of the altar and optional silent vigil

Good Friday at noon – An hour at the foot of the cross

Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion of Easter Day

BESSINGBY, ST MAGNUS

Good Friday at 10am – Hour at the Cross – Reflective Service

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Service

BOYNTON, ST ANDREW

Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)

BURTON FLEMING, ST CUTHBERT

Tuesday 15 at 9.30am – ‘Pop-in’ Chat, refreshment and prayer – Lent theme

Good Friday 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the cross

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

CARNABY, ST JOHN THE BAPTIST

Easter Day at 11am – Holy Communion

FLAMBOROUGH METHODIST Thursday 17 at 11am – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion

Good Friday 1.30pm to 3pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

FLAMBOROUGH, ST OSWALD

Thursday 17 at 10.30am – Said Communion for Maundy Thursday

Thursday 17 at 7pm – Sung Eucharist with stripping of the altar and short vigil

Good Friday at 10.30am – Mass of the Presanctified (Holy Communion with reserved sacrament)

Good Friday 1.30pm to 3pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s

Saturday 19 at 8pm – Service of New Fire, vigil of psalms and readings and renewal of baptismal vows followed by a short vigil

Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist for Easter

GRINDALE, ST NICHOLAS

Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

KILHAM, ALL SAINTS

Tuesday 15 at 10.30am – Morning Prayer followed by soup

Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

REIGHTON, ST PETER

Good Friday at 4pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross

Easter Day See Speeton, St Leonard

RUDSTON, ALL SAINTS

Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion

Saturday 19 at 8pm – Service of Light for Easter Eve

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

SPEETON, ST LEONARD

Easter Day at 10am – Holy Communion of Easter Day, joint service with St Peter’s, Reighton

ULROME, ST ANDREW

Palm Sunday 13 at 11am – Palm Sunday Service with Communion

Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Service

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Celebration Service

WOLD NEWTON, ALL SAINTS

Palm Sunday 13, 11am – Holy Communion – Process from The Anvil pub start 10.50am

Easter Day at 10am – Easter Holy Communion