Easter church services for the Bridlington area
OPEN AIR GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE Good Friday at 11am on King Street, outside Boyes – all welcome
SUNRISE SERVICE ON EASTER DAY (Near Ritchies)
Easter Day at 5.45am
CHRIST CHURCH (CofE)
Good Friday at 2pm An Hour at the Cross
Easter Day at 10.30am Family Gathering with Baptisms
Easter Day at 6pm Easter Celebration with Baptisms
CORNERSTONE CHURCH
Good Friday at 10.45am – Morning Worship, Communion, speaker Daniel Grimwade (FIEC)
Easter Day at 10.45am – Easter Day Celebration, speaker Stuart Howarth
EMMANUEL (CofE)
Thursday 17 at 5.30pm – The Last Supper: a meal and service for Maundy Thursday
Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour by the Cross
Good Friday at 7pm – Solo violin concert with Ben Couper – music for Good Friday
Saturday 19, 10am-noon – Easter Holiday Club for primary-aged children – booking essential (07871 194435)
Easter Day at 11am – All-Age Communion
HARBOURSIDE EVANGELICAL
Good Friday at 7pm – Evening Communion Service
Saturday 19, 10am to noon – Egg Rolling, Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating and Coffee Morning
Easter Day at 8am – Communion Breakfast
Easter Day at 10.30am – Morning Service
HOLY TRINITY (CofE)
Palm Sunday at 10.30am – Holy Communion
Tuesday 15th at 2pm – Stations of the Cross
Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Service
Good Friday at 2.00pm – Good Friday Meditation
Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion
PRIORY (CofE)
Palm Sunday at 8am – Holy Communion
Palm Sunday at 10.30am – Parish Communion (Sung Eucharist with our choirs)
Palm Sunday at 6.30pm – Music and readings for Palm Sunday with our choirs
Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and stripping of the altars
Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Liturgy (with choir)
Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church for children & their families (in Church Rooms)
Easter Day at 8am – Holy Communion
Easter Day at 10.30am – Parish Communion (Sung Eucharist with all of our choirs)
Easter Day at 6.30pm – Choral Evensong (with choir)
SALVATION ARMY
Good Friday at 10am to 10.30am – Good Friday Meditation
Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Sunday service
SEWERBY METHODIST
Good Friday at 10am – Celebration of the Passion
Easter Day at 10am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
ST MARK’S WEST HILL (CofE)
Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church
Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Service
ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON (Methodist)
Good Friday at 11am – Celebration of the Passion
Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST SEWERBY (CofE)
Good Friday 3pm to 4pm – Good Friday service
Easter Day at 9.30am – Holy Communion for Easter In the Villages
BARMSTON, ALL SAINTS
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Day Holy Communion
BEMPTON, ST MICHAEL
Palm Sunday 10.30am – All Age Service with palms procession and ‘donkey’
Thursday 17 at 7pm – Holy Communion with stripping of the altar and optional silent vigil
Good Friday at noon – An hour at the foot of the cross
Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion of Easter Day
BESSINGBY, ST MAGNUS
Good Friday at 10am – Hour at the Cross – Reflective Service
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Service
BOYNTON, ST ANDREW
Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)
BURTON FLEMING, ST CUTHBERT
Tuesday 15 at 9.30am – ‘Pop-in’ Chat, refreshment and prayer – Lent theme
Good Friday 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the cross
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion
CARNABY, ST JOHN THE BAPTIST
Easter Day at 11am – Holy Communion
FLAMBOROUGH METHODIST Thursday 17 at 11am – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion
Good Friday 1.30pm to 3pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
FLAMBOROUGH, ST OSWALD
Thursday 17 at 10.30am – Said Communion for Maundy Thursday
Thursday 17 at 7pm – Sung Eucharist with stripping of the altar and short vigil
Good Friday at 10.30am – Mass of the Presanctified (Holy Communion with reserved sacrament)
Good Friday 1.30pm to 3pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s
Saturday 19 at 8pm – Service of New Fire, vigil of psalms and readings and renewal of baptismal vows followed by a short vigil
Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist for Easter
GRINDALE, ST NICHOLAS
Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion
KILHAM, ALL SAINTS
Tuesday 15 at 10.30am – Morning Prayer followed by soup
Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion
REIGHTON, ST PETER
Good Friday at 4pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross
Easter Day See Speeton, St Leonard
RUDSTON, ALL SAINTS
Thursday 17 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion
Saturday 19 at 8pm – Service of Light for Easter Eve
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion
SPEETON, ST LEONARD
Easter Day at 10am – Holy Communion of Easter Day, joint service with St Peter’s, Reighton
ULROME, ST ANDREW
Palm Sunday 13 at 11am – Palm Sunday Service with Communion
Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Service
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Celebration Service
WOLD NEWTON, ALL SAINTS
Palm Sunday 13, 11am – Holy Communion – Process from The Anvil pub start 10.50am
Easter Day at 10am – Easter Holy Communion
