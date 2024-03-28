Easter eggs, bonnets and stalls: Children's Resource Centre in Scarborough holds Easter Fair fundraiser

Cherry Tree Lodge, a Children's Resource Centre in Scarborough, hosted a family-friendly fundraising fair to celebrate Easter.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:54 GMT
Cherry Tree Lodge in Scarborough held a wonderful Easter Fair and raised £600 this month. Photos submitted.Cherry Tree Lodge in Scarborough held a wonderful Easter Fair and raised £600 this month. Photos submitted.
There were a number of Easter themed stalls put up at the centre, as well as an Easter egg hunt and chance to make your own Easter bonnet.

The centre, which a spokesperson dubbed the ‘only special needs home for disabled children in Scarborough’ managed to raise over £600 at the special event.

The spokesperson said: “The day was a great success- everyone enjoyed themselves. The event was opened by Roberto Weeden Sanz the prospective M.P for Scarborough.

“We managed to raise over £600 on the day, and the children looked wonderful in their Easter bonnets.”

