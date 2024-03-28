Easter eggs, bonnets and stalls: Children's Resource Centre in Scarborough holds Easter Fair fundraiser
Cherry Tree Lodge, a Children's Resource Centre in Scarborough, hosted a family-friendly fundraising fair to celebrate Easter.
There were a number of Easter themed stalls put up at the centre, as well as an Easter egg hunt and chance to make your own Easter bonnet.
The centre, which a spokesperson dubbed the ‘only special needs home for disabled children in Scarborough’ managed to raise over £600 at the special event.
The spokesperson said: “The day was a great success- everyone enjoyed themselves. The event was opened by Roberto Weeden Sanz the prospective M.P for Scarborough.
“We managed to raise over £600 on the day, and the children looked wonderful in their Easter bonnets.”