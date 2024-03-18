Easter Fair to be held at Cherry Tree Lodge in Scarborough
Cherry Tree Lodge, located on Cherry Tree Avenue off Hovingham Drive near to Scarborough Hospital, YO12 5HL, will hold an Easter Fair on Saturday, March 23.
The fair, which will be opened by the prospective MP for Scarborough Roberto Weeden-Sanz, will have a variety of activities on offer including an Easter bonnet competition, raffle, arts and crafts, and games.
There will also be an Easter egg hunt for visitors to enjoy.
Cherry Tree Lodge provides short breaks for children with disabilities and complex health needs.
All are welcome at the event which takes place from 10am-2pm on Saturday March 23 and will raise much needed funds for the home.
A spokesperson for Cherry Tree Lodge said: “We are looking forward to the event and would welcome local business donations for prizes.”