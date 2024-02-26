Easter holiday fun is ‘lifesaver’ for families facing adversity including one Scarborough family

Eight-year-old Oliver Groom (centre) enjoyed attending Nigel Carson Sports School because there were so many different activities to take part in each day. Photo credit: Nigel Carson.

FEAST provides free activities and healthy meals to eligible children and young people in North Yorkshire during the school holidays by partnering with playschemes, clubs and activity providers to offer sessions to children from reception up to Year 11.

Ms Groom lives in Scarborough with her eight-year-old son Oliver and is the manager of a busy local pub.

When Oliver lost his father last year, it turned his world upside down.

For Oliver’s mother, Becky Groom, despite being estranged from her ex-partner, it also brought new challenges. Fortunately, Ms Groom found some support from FEAST.

Oliver attends mainstream education but receives additional support from social services and Early Years teams, as he finds some social situations at school very challenging.

The school has worked closely with Ms Groom to ensure Oliver gets the support he needs and both agreed he would benefit from extracurricular activities during the school holidays.

Ms Groom said: “When Oliver’s dad died, I lost all that support - he was an extra parent and always helped out in the holidays. Not only that, but the child maintenance payments which I had received from him stopped. It was really difficult."

With her finances now even more constrained, the cost of putting Oliver into holiday clubs was out of reach for Ms Groom. She added: “The amount it was going to cost me was so extreme, it just wasn’t an option for us. I felt like I was up against a brick wall."

Fortunately, having learned of the family’s situation, the school made them eligible for FEAST vouchers and Oliver chose to attend Nigel Carson Sports School over Christmas where he particularly liked playing football, dodgeball and cricket.

Ms Groom added: “Oliver loved going to Nigel Carson Sports School because there were so many different activities to take part in each day. The staff all understood what had happened and were fantastic in supporting Oliver - he knew who he could talk to if he needed someone. He came home every day in a great mood, and it was so reassuring to me to know he was well looked after."

Bookings are now open for the Easter holidays, with thousands of free places available across the county.

FEAST, which this Easter takes place from March 25 to April 8, is coordinated by North Yorkshire Together. North Yorkshire Council receives funding for the programme from the Department for Education.

Open to all children and young people in North Yorkshire, those who are eligible can attend for free and also receive a hot meal or packed lunch.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “The FEAST programme is making a real difference to the lives of young children and their parents/carers across the county.

“Since its launch in Easter 2021, thousands of children have already taken part in previous programmes over the summer, Christmas and Easter periods, with many families reporting that the clubs are a lifeline.

"If your family is eligible, please don’t miss out on this great opportunity for your children.”