'Easter-themed' cloud spotted over Scarborough

This somewhat unusual Easter-themed cloud was spotted over Scarborough earlier this week by an eagle-eyed reader.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Damian Loughran sent this image to the Scarborough News to share with our readers.

We love to see your pictures of the Scarborough area – email [email protected] with your images.

And keep an eye out for a regular round-up of reader photos in the Scarborough News each week.

Related topics:Scarborough