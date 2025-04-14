Easter Travel: Egg-citing giveaway at Scarborough and Malton railway stations

TrainsPennine Express are giving away free surprises this Easter

TransPennine Express (TPE) will be sharing some seasonal joy with customers this April as it launches an Easter egg giveaway across its network in the lead-up to the bank holiday weekend.

From Monday April 14 to Thursday April 17, customers travelling through selected stations will be greeted by members of staff handing out specially designed TPE-branded Easter egg boxes.

Each box will contain a handful of small chocolate eggs, offering a sweet treat to brighten customers’ journeys.

As part of the celebration, a limited number of the boxes will include an extra surprise.

Hidden inside 20 of the Easter egg cartons will be a golden TPE-branded egg along with a prize card, offering lucky recipients the chance to win a range of rewards including first-class or standard return travel tickets, as well as £10 or £20 vouchers.

Stations taking part in the giveaway include: Cleethorpes, Dewsbury, Grimsby, Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Manchester Airport, Middlesbrough, Northallerton, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Thirsk and Thornaby.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “We know many of our customers will be travelling to see family and friends over the Easter half-term, and we wanted to do something special to make those journeys even more enjoyable.

“Whether it’s a small chocolate treat or the excitement of discovering a golden egg, this giveaway is all about sharing a little joy with our customers.”

The initiative is part of TPE’s ongoing commitment to celebrate special moments with customers and creating memorable experiences across its network.

Customers travelling over the Easter bank holiday are advised to check before they travel as a number of engineering works are taking place across the network: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/spring-travel.