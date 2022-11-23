Eastfield Christmas fayre returns next week - here’s what you need to know

Westway Open Arms Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday December 3 between 1pm and 3pm.

It will be held at the Holy Nativity Church, next to the Westway Open Arms in Eastfield.

There will be fun activities, workshops and stalls for all ages.

Crew from Scarborough Fire and Rescue and police volunteers from Eastfield Police Station are teaming up with Westway Open Arms to organise their annual Christmas fayre.

Bernie Brown, Centre Manager at Westway Open Arms, said: “I thank all who have supported and donated to the Christmas Fayre, with special thanks to North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Irton Garden Centre for the Christmas tree, Signs Express for the wonderful banner, and all the local businesses that have donated prizes and Christmas goods.

"Their generosity is much appreciated.”

Opening the event at 1pm will be Santa Claus, who will be trading in his bright red sleigh for a ride in Scarborough Fire and Rescue’s bright red fire engine.

Among the attractions and entertainment will be a variety of Christmas and food stalls, children’s rides, arts and crafts, face painting, Christmas sweets and treats and, of course, Santa’s grotto.