Eastfield Community Free Fridge saves 153kg of food going to landfill in first week

Celebrating the opening of Eastfield Community Free Fridge

The fridge is run by a community-led volunteer group of about 10 people who aim to reduce landfill by distributing food back into the community that would otherwise be thrown away.

Speaking on behalf of the group, vice chair Rachel Calvert said: "Eastfield Community Free Fridge is our new service that provides free food to anyone who needs it.

"We have received start-up grants to get this up and running and will also be welcoming donations from the public and local businesses.

It is hope the fridge will stop food being sent to landfill

"The free fridge is not exclusive to those on certain benefits and is open to the whole community. "

Food is donated by Morrisons, FareShare and Westway Open Arms and will include fridge items, bread, tins, packets, fresh fruit and veg and other items.

All the food is at or near its sell by date and would otherwise be sent to landfill, so anyone using or donating to the service will be helping the environment.

Customers are also asked to bring their own bags, helping to reduce waste even more.

Some of the items on offer this week

Ms Calvert said: "We opened our doors on Thursday May 19 between 10:00 and 12:00 and what a fantastic day we had!

"Thank you for all who came and for the donations, we saved 153 kg already from going to landfill, and will be open every Thursday at the same time.

"We are also offering refreshments to those who visit us and all donations are welcome, as these will help us to keep the free fridge running.

"We never know what we are going to get until it arrives!

All of these items were saved from being sent to landfill

"We are also looking for involvement from local businesses and anyone who would like to volunteer to help us sort and distribute food on Thursday mornings."