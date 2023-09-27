Eastfield tyre-slashing incident under investigation by police in Scarborough

Police are appealing for information about a tyre-slashing incident in Eastfield

It happened on Herdborough Road between 8pm on Monday and 8.15am on Tuesday (September 25-26).

During the incident, unknown offenders have slashed two tyres on a white Ford Focus.

Anyone with information that could assist the criminal damage investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.