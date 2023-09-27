Eastfield tyre-slashing incident under investigation by police in Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses, information and relevant CCTV and doorbell footage as they investigate a tyre-slashing incident in Eastfield.
By Louise French
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
It happened on Herdborough Road between 8pm on Monday and 8.15am on Tuesday (September 25-26).
During the incident, unknown offenders have slashed two tyres on a white Ford Focus.
Anyone with information that could assist the criminal damage investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.
Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230182451.