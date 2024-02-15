Eden Camp Modern History Museum near Malton to mark 80th anniversary of The Great Escape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of The Great Escape Project, re-enactment group, Axis-Allied, will be showcasing a real-life demonstration of the event that took place in Stage Luft III in March 1944.

Joined by a number of veterans’ families linked to Stalag Luft III and the Great Escape, Axis-Allied and Eden Camp Modern History Museum invite visitors to join in the commemoration by bringing history to life in true Eden Camp fashion.

The event looks to support the families of the veterans involved, remembering each individual story and highlighting the huge impact this event had on the war effort and morale of the country.

The re-enactment group hopes this event and other occasions throughout the year will help to explore and support the accreditation of a blue plaque locally in memory of Flt Lt. Wilf Wise from Malton (Stalag Luft III Veteran).

Peter Wood, reenactor from Axis-Allied, is assisting in organising the event and invites visitors to join in an “interactive and educational” weekend.

“Things are currently very busy behind the scenes in the build up to our Great Escape event,” he said.

"We are delighted to have been able to make contact with and gain the support of dozens of families linked to both Stalag Luft 3 and The Great Escape.

"Over the course of the weekend, we will joined by a number of these families, some of which are displaying original artefacts and sharing stories.

"We will have re-enactors onsite portraying the roles of Allied prisoners of war and camp personnel.

"They will be demonstrating various workshops to show how everyday items were utilised in escapes.

“Witness these POWs attempt their daring escape through a replica 80ft tunnel as they look to evade the guards.”

There will also be several original artefacts on display, authors who have covered the historic event will be present, and dozens of reenactors will be dotted all over the camp to provide a fully immersive and educational weekend for all the family.

Eden Camp’s Collections and Engagement Manager, Summer O’Brien was heavily involved in organising the museum’s involvement.

“Eden Camp are incredibly honoured and excited to host such an interactive event, that not only brings history to life but, helps to commemorate all those involved in the Great Escape that have not been recognised until now.

"The event will showcase the different stages of the escape, as well as all the hard and painstaking work it took all involved to achieve this feat. "

The event will take place on Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18 during normal opening times of 10am to 5pm and it is included in standard admission for the museum.

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk/whatson for more.

For Eden Camp has several projects on the go over the winter, including the vital restoration of the original POW huts, part funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the support from North Yorkshire Council.