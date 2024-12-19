Eden Camp near Malton announces date for 2025 season opening and 'exciting' events calendar

After a record-breaking 2024 season, Eden Camp modern history museum near Malton has announced the highly anticipated season opening.

From March 29 to November 2, the museum will once again open its doors to the public.

For 2025, Eden Camp has announced a packed calendar of events, ensuring there is something for everyone throughout the year:

- February half-term special opening, February 17 to 23

- Season opening for 2025 - March 29

- Easter Living History Weekend - April 19-20

- NEW - Modern Military Weekend - June 21-22

- Living History Weekend - August 23-24

- All Services Parade Day - September 7

- Back to the 1940s - October 11-12

Building on the success of last year, which saw more than 91,000 visitors and shattered previous attendance records, Eden Camp is set to continue its mission of bringing history to life.

The popular Living History Weekend will return this year, where visitors experienced the sights, sounds, and stories of wartime Britain through re-enactments, live demonstrations, and engaging talks.

Paula Peace, Managing Director of Eden Camp said: “As we open our doors for the 2025 season, we’re excited to once again offer an immersive walk into the past and opportunities for visitors to connect with history in engaging and meaningful ways.

"Following the success that Eden Camp saw in 2024, we aim to carry that momentum into the 2025 season.

"We were honoured to have such an incredible response to our exhibitions and events, especially the brand new Back to the 1940s weekend and returning Living History Weekend.”

Visit www.edencamp.co.uk to learn more about Eden Camp and to book tickets.